Gurugram police launch separate Twitter handle for traffic updates

Gurugram traffic police has launched a new twitter handle, @TrafficGGM, for updates related to rising traffic congestion and other related issues, said the police.

The handle launched on Saturday has already got 346 followers in two days. The tech team is working on sending traffic updates, and on Monday, it tweeted four updates related to traffic movement at four spots, including an update on congestion due to sewer maintenance work in Dhankot village. The tweet advised commuters to avoid the route and noted that policemen were posted at the spot to facilitate traffic movement.

Traffic Alert:

Traffic congestion due to deep excavation & sewer maintenance work in progress near Sheetla Mata Mandir. People are requested to avoid the route. Gurugram traffic police officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic.

Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) January 14, 2019

Police commissioner K K Rao said, “Twitter handle will be used to engage with the residents by providing fast, efficient and real-time public service. This will also ensure direct connect with the officials to resolve traffic issues.”

Rao also said the department is educating its own force on the use of Twitter.

In December 2018, a week-long workshop was held and a social media cell of six members was established. A team, comprising an inspector, a sub-inspector, four constables, work round-the-clock in eight hours shifts to update the details during peak hours every half an hour. Any complaint tweeted by a user is recorded on a centralized dashboard and a number is marked to each complaint which is forwarded to the traffic official concerned for resolution. The number is used to keep a tab on the status of the complaint.

Earlier the Gururgam police handle, @gurgaonpolice, created in June 2014, used to send all the updates related to crime and traffic. However, from now on the new handle will be used to manage traffic-related issues.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 15:08 IST