Man kills his friend’s six-year-old son to seek revenge, arrested

gurugram

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:47 IST

A 37-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend’s six-year-old son in an “act of revenge” Thursday morning in the basement of an under-construction plot in Sector 43, police said. They added that after slitting the victim’s throat, the suspect called the police control room to report the incident, but managed to escape before they could reach the spot.

The police managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Meena Ram, later in the evening. According to the police, the suspect confessed that he wanted to take revenge from the victim’s father with whom he had a fight on Wednesday night when both of them were drinking.

According to the police, the victim lived with his father, Mukesh, who works as a security guard, and his mother, Sunita, at the under-construction building. The suspect, who is a daily-wage earner, also stayed at the construction site.

The police said Wednesday night, Mukesh and Meena Ram, had an argument while they were drinking. After a brief altercation, the matter was sorted out and both men retired for the night. Around 10.30 am on Thursday, Meena Ram took Mukesh’s son to the basement of the building on the pretext of playing a game and slit his throat with a knife. His mother, Sunita, heard her son’s wailing and rushed to the basement. The police said she pushed the suspect away from her son after which Meena Ram threw the knife on the ground and took the stairs to escape from the plot. The boy succumbed to injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, said police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “After killing the boy, Meena Ram called the police control room and said that he had murdered his friend’s son, whose body was lying in a building in Sector 43. He switched off his phone and escaped before a team could reach the murder spot. He was later arrested by a police team from Sector 52. During questioning, he said that he had committed the murder to take revenge from his friend for allegedly beating him up the previous night and the ensuing enmity.”

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station.

In another incident, a 35-year-old farmer was found dead at a farm in village Narhera, Pataudi on Thursday afternoon. The police said the victim, Krishan alias Kala, who had been missing since Wednesday, had been murdered.

According to the complaint lodged by his wife Banti, Krishan had gone to his farm on a motorcycle on Wednesday around 7 am. She said that she had gone to the farm to bring him lunch, but an acquaintance told her that Krishan had gone with some friends to drink liquor.

“One person from our village, who was part of the group, had threatened to kill him on June 29 due to some personal enmity. My husband did not return on Wednesday. Today, another farmer from an adjacent farm informed me that my husband’s dead body had been found at his farm. I suspect that his friends killed him after getting him drunk,” she said in the FIR.

The police said the victim had suffered one injury on the back of his head. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Three persons have been booked for murder. No arrests have been made so far.”