Here’s how you can sanitise homemade masks

wellness

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:12 IST

Wearing a mask that is contaminated beats the purpose of protecting you from infection.

Here are some methods you can use to keep your masks clean and virus-free.

Washing

Wash the mask thoroughly with soap and clean warm water. Water that is slightly warm (30 degrees Celsius) is good enough. Rinse the mask well, leaving no trace of the detergent. Do not soak

Drying

Lightly press the mask to let the excess water drip. Leave it to dry outside in the sun. Allow it to remain in the sun for at least five hours or longer

For areas with limited sunlight

If you do not have access to direct sunlight, add salt (2-3 teaspoons) to water and boil the mask in hot water. You can also use a pressure cooker. Keep it soaked for at least 15 minutes

Let the excess water drip by lightly pressing the mask and then leave it to dry

In the absence of boiling facility

Use clean water and soap to wash the mask thoroughly

Use an iron or heating rod to apply heat for up to 5 minutes

Caution

Do not clean and boil disposable masks as they are made of a material that gets spoilt on washing

Thoroughly wash and clean the mask before wearing it

Wash your hands thoroughly before wearing a mask. You can also use an alcohol-based rub

Inspect the mask for damage before use

Switch to another mask as soon as the mask becomes damp or humid

Store your mask only in a clean plastic, resealable bag if it is not dirty or wet, and you plan to reuse

Remove the mask by the straps when taking it out of the plastic bag

Do not wear a loose poorly-fitted mask

Mask should cover your nose, mouth and chin

Never reuse a mask without cleaning it

Don’t pull down your mask even while speaking as tiny droplets get released while speaking, increasing risk of disease spread

Do not remove the mask where there are people within 1 metre distance

Do not use a mask that’s difficult to breathe through

Do not share your mask with anyone (including family members)

Source: ministry of information and broadcasting