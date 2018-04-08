Avengers Infinity War new trailer | Black Panther’s chant will lead you into war

A new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War was released online by Marvel on Saturday, and it gives us our best look yet at the massively hyped Battle of Wakanda. The centrepiece of the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the third Avengers movie, will unite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in an epic action scene set in Wakanda, the fictional nation we were introduced to in Black Panther recently.

The one-minute trailer sets the stage - on one side is Thanos and his army, out to capture all the Infinity Stones, and on the other side are the Avengers. We see Iron Man, Captain America, War Machine, Black Widow, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and leading the charge is Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

As the evil forces descend upon the Earth, T’Challa unites the heroes in a chant as they form a last stand. If you thought the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers movie or the Berlin airport sequence in Captain America: Civil War was epic, this seems to be even bigger.

And as with the first two Avengers movies, we get a new hero shot of all the characters in one glorious frame. “Where will you be,” the titles on the trailer ask, “when it all ends?”

The film is being built up as a culmination of a decade of groundwork - even though a fourth Avengers movie is going to arrive in one year. But because Marvel is being so secretive about the title of that film - it is expected to close this chapter in the saga - fans are expecting major plot twists to happen in Infinity War.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite.

At the top of that list is the speculated death of major characters. While this trailer doesn’t play into that theory as much as some of the previous ones, it does highlight the large scale of these films - the Battle of Wakanda looks like one of those Lord of the Rings battles.

And the Avengers are going to need all the help they can get because Thanos is their most formidable adversary yet. Infinity War will also mark the first time that the Avengers meet the Guardians of the Galaxy - possibly introduced by Thor after one of his intergalactic adventures.

But after tantalising us with full-blown action, the trailer ends with a joke, by Okoye of all people. “When you said Wakanda was going to open its doors to the world this is not what I imagined,” she says, referring to T’Challa’s decision to open trade for the first time at the end of Black Panther. “What did you imagine,” T’Challa asks. “The Olympics... maybe a Starbucks,” she says.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston. It’s scheduled for an April 27 release.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

