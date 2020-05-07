e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Jennifer Aniston’s rep reacts to reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter is calling actor ‘mommy’

Jennifer Aniston’s rep reacts to reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter is calling actor ‘mommy’

Actor Jennifer Aniston’s representative has reacted to reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter calls her ‘mommy’.

hollywood Updated: May 07, 2020 09:48 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox speak at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles.
Actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox speak at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Jennifer Aniston’s representative has dismissed recent reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has started calling the Friends actor ‘mommy’.

“This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality,” Aniston’s rep told Express.co.uk. The claims surfaced after it was reported that Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, had banned their children - Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - from meeting Aniston.

Also read: Brad Pitt breaks silence on Jennifer Aniston dating rumours

“They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh,” the original report quoted a source as saying. It has been speculated that Pitt and Aniston grew close during the coronavirus lockdown. They made headlines after being photographed together at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Pitt tearfully watched Aniston pick up an award for her performance in The Morning Show.

Reacting to reports of a possible romantic reconciliation, Aniston had told ET then, “It’s hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?”

Also read: Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt crying while watching her acceptance speech: ‘No!’

Pitt has been linked up with several women since his split from Jolie. The actor also made a joke about it at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. While accepting the honour for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actor quipped in his speech, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science,’ writes Harbhajan Singh
‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science,’ writes Harbhajan Singh
Hyundai i20N prototype revealed for the first time in winter testing
Hyundai i20N prototype revealed for the first time in winter testing
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt Rs 1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt Rs 1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVisakhapatnam Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News