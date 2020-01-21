Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt crying while watching her acceptance speech: ‘No!’

hollywood

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s brief, on camera meeting at the Screen Actors Guild awards made headlines on Monday, with fans projecting their fantasies about the actors rekindling their romance, years after splitting up. Aniston was later told that Pitt made it a point to watch her acceptance speech, and was seen tearing up.

“No!” Aniston told ET Canada when she was informed of this. “You had Brad Pitt watching that monitor,” the reporter told her, and she interjected with an ‘aw’, before the reporter added, ‘crying’. Videos of Pitt rapt in attention, watching Aniston on stage, have been shared online. Pitt had just won the best supporting actor award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, when Aniston was announced as the winner of the best female actor in a drama show award, for her performance in The Morning Show.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Pictures of the former couple uniting backstage, and sharing a warm moment, were widely shared online. They attracted excited responses from fans and celebrities such as Brooklyn Decker, Mindy Kaling, and Aniston’s Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, who went on a ‘like’ spree on Instagram.

“It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room. Their performances move me and excite me!” Aniston continued. “We’re part of a community together…it’s nice to have a night where you dress up and celebrate together.”

In a similar chat to ExtraTV, she added, “You know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

