e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Hollywood / Did Brad Pitt take a dig at Angelina Jolie in SAG awards acceptance speech? Watch Jennifer Aniston’s reaction

Did Brad Pitt take a dig at Angelina Jolie in SAG awards acceptance speech? Watch Jennifer Aniston’s reaction

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s backstage chemistry was the talk of the town at the SAG awards, but did Pitt take a dig at Angelina Jolie in his acceptance speech?

hollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
This combination photo shows Jennifer Aniston with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show, left, and Brad Pitt with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This combination photo shows Jennifer Aniston with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show, left, and Brad Pitt with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.(AP)
         

Brad Pitt won the SAG award for best supporting actor and in his acceptance speech made a joke about playing a character ‘who doesn’t get along with his wife’. Pitt said sarcastically while accepting the award, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was caught on camera reacting to the speech, clapping along with the rest of the A-listers at the event.

 

“Wow, is it me or Did Brad Pitt just threw Angelina Jolie under the bus for him not getting along with her and blaming her for his unfortunate relationships?” one person asked on Twitter. Several others shared GIFs in reaction to Pitt’s speech.

 

 

Pitt continued on a more serious not, “Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness - we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom - we bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness and we know funny and we bring that to the screen and God damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavour.”

Aniston and Pitt were spotted together backstage, after she won a SAG for her performance in Apple TV + series, The Morning Show. Pitt made sure to catch every second of her acceptance speech, as seen in a video.

 

Pictures of the two of them went viral, and even got some excited appreciation from multiple celebrities, including model Brooklyn Decker, actor Mindy Kaling, and Aniston’s Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News