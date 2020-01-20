Did Brad Pitt take a dig at Angelina Jolie in SAG awards acceptance speech? Watch Jennifer Aniston’s reaction

hollywood

Brad Pitt won the SAG award for best supporting actor and in his acceptance speech made a joke about playing a character ‘who doesn’t get along with his wife’. Pitt said sarcastically while accepting the award, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was caught on camera reacting to the speech, clapping along with the rest of the A-listers at the event.

Brad Pitt just gave the best acceptance speech of ALL TIME.



No, seriously. pic.twitter.com/QXvs15QbBS — bobby yaga (@thecowbob) January 20, 2020

“Wow, is it me or Did Brad Pitt just threw Angelina Jolie under the bus for him not getting along with her and blaming her for his unfortunate relationships?” one person asked on Twitter. Several others shared GIFs in reaction to Pitt’s speech.

Angelina Jolie watching Brad Pitt’s #SAGAwards speech at home. pic.twitter.com/VCaYaDAHnz — Chai of the Tiger 8 (@chaiofthetiger8) January 20, 2020

Loved every minute of Brad Pitts speech at the @SAGawards! But you know Angelina Jolie be at home like: pic.twitter.com/kdIKUfyt1s — Daniel Cardenas (@danielvis912) January 20, 2020

Pitt continued on a more serious not, “Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness - we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom - we bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness and we know funny and we bring that to the screen and God damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavour.”

Aniston and Pitt were spotted together backstage, after she won a SAG for her performance in Apple TV + series, The Morning Show. Pitt made sure to catch every second of her acceptance speech, as seen in a video.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Pictures of the two of them went viral, and even got some excited appreciation from multiple celebrities, including model Brooklyn Decker, actor Mindy Kaling, and Aniston’s Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

