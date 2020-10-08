Natalie Portman confirms important plot detail from Thor: Love and Thunder

hollywood

Actor Natalie Portman has let out a big secret about her upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie, who starred in the first and second Thor films, will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fourth solo Thor movie.

Natalie plays Jane Foster, a scientist and Thor’s love interest in the movies. While she appeared in the first two films--Thor and Thor: The Dark World, she refused to be part of any more films as she was reportedly unhappy with the role she was given. But when she was given a meatier, lead role in Thor: Love and Thunder opposite Chris Hemsworth, she finally said yes.

In an interview with Fatherly, she shared details about the movie and her role, revealing some important details from the plot. Natalie confirmed that as speculated, the film will be based on the Mighty Thor storyline and will show Jane battling cancer. “It’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. [Jane’s] going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side,” she said.

Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor novels ran from 2015 to 2018. In them, Jane is diagnosed with breast cancer but finds power to survive as she turns into second Thor.

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” Natalie further said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed Thor: Ragnarok. Taika teased a few details about his movie with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo in a recent Thor: Ragnarok watch party. “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” he said of the premise to Love and Thunder. He added that there are about five drafts of the film’s script done and Thompson, his first guest, has read the latest.

The highly anticipated Love and Thunder will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and also bring back Natalie Portman as the powerful female Thor and Christian Bale as the villain. It is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

