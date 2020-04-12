Iron Man-Thor to reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi ‘leaks’ part of script in Instagram Live

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:21 IST

Taika Waititi sure knows how to play games and with his fans’ emotions. On Saturday, he pulled a practical joke on his fans who were eagerly waiting to get some scoop on his upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an Instagram Live, Taika gave fans a glimpse into the script of the film. To every one’s shock, it showed a conversation between Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Thor. Fans could not believe their eyes, wondering if Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark will actually return from the dead for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Of course, on more careful perusal, the scene turned out to be totally bogus. Here’ s what the conversation between the two characters was:

Thor: Tony?!

Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!

Thor: You’re back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: Mother Frigga, no. So... we’re assembling again?

Tony: Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as... The Avengerers.

Taika did tease a few details about his movie with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo in a separate Thor: Ragnarok watch party. “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” Waititi said of the premise to Love and Thunder. He added that there are about five drafts of the film’s script done and Thompson, his first guest, has read the latest.

Waititi took the Thor franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger, Hulk (Ruffalo). The much anticipated Love and Thunder will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and also bring back Natalie Portman as the powerful female Thor and Christian Bale as the villain. It is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

