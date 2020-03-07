e-paper
Christian Bale is playing villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, says Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson confirmed on Friday that Christian Bale will indeed join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain for Thor: Love and Thunder.

hollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2020 14:05 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Christian Bale is the latest top-tier Hollywood star to join the MCU.
Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Hollywood star Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor shared the news during her interview with Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of HBO’s Westworld season three premiere event.

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. “We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson said.

 

It was reported in January that Bale, who previously played DC superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy, is set to make his debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Taika Waititi is back in the director’s chair after delivering MCU’s 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth will once again play Norse god Thor, while Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster. Thompson will be reprising her character of Valkyrie.

Marvel Studios or parent company Disney are yet to officially confirm Bale’s casting. Thor: Love and Thunder will release in November 2021.

Hollywood News