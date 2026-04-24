Next phase of climate action will be defined by high-integrity credits

For years, the global carbon market has been built on a simple premise that a tonne of carbon reduced or removed in one part of the world can compensate for emissions elsewhere. It is an idea that unlocked billions in climate finance and brought private capital into the fight against climate change. But today, that premise is under strain. Carbon (Shutterstock)

The question is no longer whether carbon markets can scale. It is whether they can be trusted.

This moment of reckoning has been building for some time. Investigations into over-credited projects, concerns around weak baselines and growing accusations of greenwashing have all contributed to a credibility gap. For many observers, the issue is not just technical, it is existential. If carbon credits cannot reliably represent real and additional climate impact, the market risks becoming irrelevant at best and counterproductive at worst.

And yet, this is not the end of carbon markets. It is, instead, the beginning of a more demanding phase--one where integrity, not volume, will determine value.

At the heart of this shift lies a deeper question--what makes a carbon credit credible?

For much of the market’s evolution, quality has been the dominant lens. A high-quality credit has typically been defined by its scientific robustness whether the emissions reduction is measurable, additional, permanent and independently verified. These criteria remain essential but they are no longer sufficient.

The conversation is now expanding to encompass integrity--a broader, more holistic concept that extends beyond carbon accounting. Integrity considers how a project is designed, how it is implemented on the ground, how transparently it is monitored and whether it upholds environmental and social safeguards throughout its lifecycle.

This distinction matters. A project may meet technical benchmarks while still raising legitimate concerns about governance, community impact or long-term sustainability. Conversely, a truly high-integrity credit must demonstrate not only that emissions have been reduced but that the process by which this occurs is credible, ethical and aligned with wider climate goals.

In other words, integrity is not a feature of a carbon credit. It is the condition under which that credit can be believed.

The push towards integrity is not emerging in isolation. It is being shaped by a convergence of forces across the carbon market ecosystem.

Regulators are tightening oversight, seeking to align carbon markets with national climate commitments and prevent issues such as double counting. Standard-setting bodies are revising methodologies and strengthening verification requirements. Independent rating agencies are introducing new layers of scrutiny, assessing credits against increasingly sophisticated frameworks.

Perhaps most significantly, buyers themselves are changing. Large corporations and financial institutions, many with net-zero commitments are no longer willing to accept carbon credits at face value. They are conducting deeper due diligence, developing internal quality frameworks and, in many cases, narrowing their portfolios to focus on credits that can withstand external scrutiny.

This shift in demand is critical. Markets do not change through supply alone. When buyers begin to prioritise integrity, they send a powerful signal--one that reshapes incentives across the entire value chain.

Amid this evolving landscape, the operationalisation of Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement marks a significant inflection point. For the first time, a United Nations-governed mechanism is establishing a centralised framework for carbon crediting with the aim of standardising methodologies, strengthening verification and ensuring alignment with national climate strategies.

This is more than a technical development. It reflects a broader recognition that fragmented systems and inconsistent standards are no longer fit for purpose in a market that aspires to global relevance.

By embedding carbon markets within the architecture of international climate policy, Article 6.4 has the potential to provide a common baseline for integrity, one that transcends individual standards and jurisdictions. Its success, however, will depend not only on the robustness of its rules but on how effectively they are implemented and enforced.

As integrity becomes central to the market, the role of carbon credits themselves is also evolving.

For years, the dominant narrative has been one of offsetting: balancing emissions through the purchase of credits. While this approach has mobilised finance, it has also contributed to scepticism, particularly when used as a substitute for meaningful emissions reductions.

The emerging paradigm is more nuanced. Carbon credits are increasingly being viewed not as a licence to emit but as a means of channelling finance into verified climate solutions whether that be protecting forests, restoring ecosystems or deploying clean technologies in underserved regions.

This shift reframes the value of a credit. It is no longer just a unit of carbon, it is a proxy for impact. And with that comes a higher bar for credibility.

The transition to high-integrity carbon markets will not be without friction. Stricter standards may constrain supply in the short term as projects that cannot meet evolving requirements fall away. Developers may face higher costs associated with monitoring, verification and compliance. Some regions may struggle to access the technical and financial resources needed to participate at this new level.

But these challenges should not be mistaken for weaknesses. They are, in many ways, a necessary correction.

A market built on questionable assumptions may scale quickly but it cannot endure. By contrast, a market grounded in integrity may grow more slowly but it builds the trust required for long-term relevance. And in the context of the climate crisis where the stakes are measured not in quarters but in decades, that distinction is critical.

What is emerging, then, is not simply a better version of the existing carbon market. It is a fundamentally different one.

In this new phase, integrity is not an added premium or a differentiating factor. It is the baseline. Credits that cannot demonstrate robust, transparent and verifiable impact will increasingly struggle to find buyers. Those that can will not only command higher prices but define the credibility of the market as a whole.

This has profound implications. It suggests that the future of carbon markets will be shaped less by how many credits are issued and more by how confidently they can be defended.

It also places responsibility on all actors within the ecosystem- developers, standard setters, regulators and buyers alike to uphold and advance these standards. Integrity cannot be outsourced. It must be embedded at every stage.

The carbon market was never meant to be perfect. It was designed as a pragmatic tool to mobilise finance, incentivise action and bridge gaps where policy alone could not reach. In many respects, it has succeeded.

But as climate urgency intensifies, so too must expectations.

The transition from volume to integrity is not a rejection of the market’s foundations. It is an evolution - one that acknowledges past shortcomings while setting a higher bar for the future.

If carbon markets are to play a meaningful role in global climate action, they must do more than move money. They must move it with credibility.

And in that equation, integrity is no longer optional. It is everything.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manish Dabkara, chairman and managing director, EKI Energy Services and president, Carbon Markets Association of India.