A niece’s tribute to the timeless legacy of Bollywood’s Anand brothers

The magic of Bollywood’s golden era came alive on the stage of Chandigarh’s Kala Bhawan as Sohaila Kapur, an acclaimed theatre director and niece of iconic Anand brothers, recently presented an evocative audio-visual homage titled ‘Anand Hi Anand’. Sohaila Kapur giving an audio-visual presentation on the lives of her uncles Dev Anand, Chetan Anand, and Vijay Anand

The show was a unique blend of film clips, personal anecdotes, and iconic music, crafted to honour the trio’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

Drawing on her own memories, extensive interviews, and a deep appreciation for their craft, Kapur traced the remarkable journey of her uncles, who each left a distinct mark on the film industry.

“From Dev uncle’s captivating charm and romantic hero persona to Chetan uncle’s poetic storytelling and Vijay uncle’s innovative direction, we have painted a vivid portrait of their creative genius in Anand Hi Anand,” Kapur said, adding that it wasn’t merely a chronological reiteration of Anand brothers’ careers, but a deeply personal reflection on their ability to bring beauty, meaning, and experimentation to mainstream cinema.

Interspersed with songs, stills, and dialogue excerpts from beloved classics, the show offered the audience an immersive experience — part nostalgia, part discovery. “The Anand brothers inspired generations of filmmakers by blending style with substance and taking bold creative risks,” Kapur said.

She described Dev Anand’s presence as ‘irresistible’, Chetan Anand’s vision as ‘lyrical’, and Vijay Anand’s craft as ‘trailblazing’, underscoring the family’s collective legacy of excellence.

Through her nuanced storytelling and thoughtful curation, Kapur not only celebrated her illustrious family, but also rekindled a love for a cinematic era defined by grace, innovation, and heart.

“Anand Hi Anand is an exceptional tribute to these brothers and Sohaila Kapur, along with her team, has poured in her heart into its production,” said Panjab University’s former vice-chancellor Arun Grover, who was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.