Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan gets married: Unconventional moments steal the show!

Afghanistan's cricket sensation Rashid Khan tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in Kabul that might just be the most unique wedding of the decade. On October 3, Rashid got married at the Imperial Continental Hotel. The event drew significant attention, with many of Rashid's teammates from the national squad present to celebrate this momentous occasion. The ceremony was graced by key figures from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), including CEO Naseeb Khan and former captain Mohammad Nabi, alongside emerging stars like Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan gets married

What made the wedding stand out?

According to reports from cricket tweeter Mufaddal Vohra on X and various videos circulating on social media, the wedding featured several unconventional elements. One striking image was that of a single security guard armed with an AK-47 patrolling the venue, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the region.

Moreover, Rashid married alongside his three brothers — Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan — which added a unique twist to the festivities, making it a night to remember for both the families and their guests.

There were also murmurs among fans regarding Rashid's previous statements about marrying only after bringing the World Cup to Afghanistan, which added an intriguing layer to the event's narrative. According to the Business Standard, in an old interview with Afghanistan's Radio Azadi, Rashid took the oath when an interviewer asked him about his marriage plans saying, “I will get married after Afghanistan wins the World Cup.”

There was also much speculation surrounding the appearance of his wife and his brothers' wives, since none of them were spotted in the celebrations. But many Muslim weddings do involve the separation of the sexes by table, or even into different rooms so this claim was not as outlandish as the rest.

Rashid Khan is currently taking a break from Test Cricket for Afghanistan as he manages his recovery following back surgery last year. As he focuses on his health, Rashid’s strange yet joyful wedding marks a major milestone amid his recovery journey.