Actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi to launch his third book Ghanghor Ishq; reveals how writing fuels his acting career
After Mann Patang Dil Door and Chaay Si Mohabbat, actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi is set to release his third book of poems, Ghanghor Ishq, next month.
Actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi is set to release his third book of poems, Ghanghor Ishq, next month. Following Mann Patang Dil Door (2019) and Chaay Si Mohabbat (2021), the versatile artist is coming up with his new collection on December 2.
“My debut book established me as a writer, but Chaay Si Mohabbat has been a bestseller in its category since its release. That’s the reason we are coming up with another poetry book,” says the Ludo (2020) actor, adding, “My first novel, Ishq Baarwin Paas, is also ready and will come up next.”
Offering a glimpse into the new work, he says, “It has more than 50 poems, and as the title suggests, it delves into deep thoughts on various themes, including break-up, sorrow, and sadness, along with themes related to love.”
He also shared a preview of his upcoming verses. “One short poem is: ‘Chota bhai maafi maang kar bada ho gaya. Toota ghar uth kar khada ho gaya’ and another is, ‘Main yeh nahi kehta ki tum meri zindagi mein laut aana, tum bas laut aana, tumhara lautna hi zindagi hai’,” he shares.
The actor, who was last seen in the film Vanvaas (2024), says that his writing has significantly boosted his on-screen career.
“My writing has helped me a lot in securing acting and hosting projects. I also get involved in dialogue writing wherever possible. It has greatly helped me in anchoring, and this time on the reality show Super Dancer 5, I got a chance to do solo hosting as Mamaji! It has helped in impromptu dialoguebazi,” Tripathi explains.
He also shared a significant achievement, revealing that he bagged the Sahitya Srijan Award in the poetry category from Home Minister Amit Shah last month.
Beyond writing and acting, Tripathi is venturing into other creative fields. “I have started two more things recently. A storytelling solo show, STD-PCO Wala Pyaar (a portion of his novel), which is a compilation of four-five love stories of students in the Class X-XII age group. Another is the play Aankh Micholi with (actor) Rashmi Desai, Jatin Sarna, and Sugandha Srivastava.”
On the film front, he has four projects in the pipeline. “I have two projects in a lead role, so I am excited about them. Talks are on for a few big projects as well,” he says.
Signing off on a personal note, he adds, “I strongly believe my daughter is very lucky for me. The day Meesha was born (May 23), I started shooting for my reality show as a solo anchor, and on November 23, as she turned six months old, the pre-booking of my book started.”