Adah Sharma explores Dilli Haat: I love how diverse Delhi is

Actor Adah Sharma, last seen in Zee5's Sunflower season 2, takes a stroll with HT City in Delhi's heart Dilli Haat, munching various foods, window shopping, and exploring different arts. Here's what she says:

1. The local touch

I loved the artisans, those carpet shops, the dream catcher, there were so many interesting things. I even talked to some artists there, about how they make it and how is it like to sit in Dilli Haat and sell those. There were also some weaved baskets and ABCD print on it, it was good to see how art is promoted there. And, there were so many beautiful kurtas and jhumkas, I literally wanted to buy the whole place, I wasn't able to control it. In fact, I was so overwhelmed by everything that I didn't buy anything! I became a shopping freak, I window shopped a lot.

2. What do you like about Delhi?

The chaat, the roads, and the diversity, everything is available here, that too at its best. From good food to affordable rates, I love that one can shop and eat easily anytime. Plus, the roads are so wide here, that is something we don't have in Bombay. There is no humidity so my hair sets very nicely. I have very waivy hair and if we are shooting in Mumbai, we have to keep retouching it with a straightner. This time that I came I have actually gone out to enjoy, thanks to HT City, it felt like a holiday only. Generally, it is just hotel to airport and airport to hotel. I love that Delhi is so diverse!

3. Best part - no animal cruelty

There were so many puppets, including Hanuman ji, Ram, and Sita. It was very cool. That was the best part there, I think. That man said that they were from Telangana and had also seen some Tamil films. Another favourite part was that there was a foot mat made of fake Tiger skin or print, I would say. There was white Tiger and Zebra also, which was really nice. You don't actually have to kill animals to make such beautiful things. I am an animal lover, it breaks my heart when people kill animals for fashion, there are always alternatives.

4. Lights, camera, movie

I had never tried a bioscope before. I had never seen that before, it's not available in Mumbai. I have only heard that it's a very common thing in Delhi, people have been watching short and creative movies in that thing since childhood. Moving objects are passed through in that lens, that was quite cool. If this was there during my childhood, I would have enjoyed it so much.

5. Fans of all age groups

I wouldn't call it mobbing, but yes at a point of time there were many people who wanted selfies with me. What makes me most happy is the fact that there were fans from all age groups. From my mom's age, to elderly, and to girls who are in their teens. That's something that The Kerala Story has done for me. It has brought fan following from all age groups for me. I made sure to take selfies with everyone there, at Dilli Haat.