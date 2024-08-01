Anshuman Gaekwad's death: Cricketers, protégés, fraternity mourn the Test icon

Tributes flowed in for former India cricketer and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad after his death on July 31, in Vadodara (Gujarat). Gaekwad, who was 71, died after a long battle with blood cancer. “Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise,” wrote PM Narendra Modi on X. Anshuman Gaekwad was remembered by the Indian sports fraternity.

Several members of the fraternity paid tribute to the iconic Test batter known for his gritty performances, including a marathon 201 against Pakistan.

Gaekwad’s coaching career also included the Sourav Ganguly-led side that finished runners-up in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy. “RIP Anshu bhai.. Terrible Terrible news,” Ganguly wrote on X.

"Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones,” wrote Gautam Gambhir, India head coach and former cricketer.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI posted online, “Aunshuman Gaekwad’s passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered.”

Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of our Barodian and Indian pride Anshuman Gaekwad. We use to call him Anshu sir. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer, “Anshuman Gaekwad’s sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family OM Shanti OM.”

Gaekwad was diagnosed with blood cancer early this year and was under treatment in a London hospital.