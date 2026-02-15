Anuv Jain: Pretty much all my music is autobiographical

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who started out on social media platforms and quickly rose as a prominent name in the indie music scene, performed in Mumbai on Valentine's day. Known for emotional storytelling and heartbreak songs- that focus on love, loneliness, and introspection and and minimalist acoustic sounds, ask him how much of his songs are inspired by his own experiences he says, "Pretty much all my music is autobiographical and the rest is based on people around me, how they loved and lost. I build the melodies first and then put in the lyrics, which is a slightly unusual process. It's usually the other way round." Anuv Jain

As one of the Indie music artistes who quickly became popular on social media to today performing at concerts, Anuv insists the rise was in fact "slow." He says, "People might think it's been quick but it's in fact been very slow, I get to see it day in and day out." Adding his life philosophy that rushing isn't the way he says, "There's a song called Saturn by Sleeping at Last and there's this line which always makes me emotional because it's so beautiful and profound 'That the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes'

and that's amazing because even when you feel that nothing is going on in your life, you have to remember the universe was created just for you to observe it, you don't have to achieve anything, all you have to do is observe."