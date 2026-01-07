Babil Khan remembers father Irrfan Khan on his 59th birth anniversary with unseen photos

In the first photo, a young Babil is seen lying on his father on a mat — a tender, candid moment frozen in time. The second image shows the father and son in a heartfelt conversation years later. Sharing the images, Babil wrote: “Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say ‘sofa mode activated’ before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back).”

On what would have been Irrfan Khan’s 59th birthday, his son Babil Khan shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media — one that moved fans and film lovers alike. Babil, who often uses his platform to celebrate his father’s memory, posted two unseen pictures that beautifully captured their bond over the years.

Babil on his father’s loss and finding his own path In an interview with The Lallantop last year, Babil opened up about how his father’s death affected him — both personally and professionally. Reflecting on the criticism he faced early in his career, he said, “Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honour that.”

A legacy that lives on Born on January 7, 1967, Irrfan remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected and beloved actors. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he brought authenticity and depth to every role — from The Lunchbox (2013) to Life of Pi (2012) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

His untimely passing in 2020 left an irreplaceable void, but his influence continues to inspire artists and audiences around the world. As Babil continues to honour his father’s legacy, his latest post serves as a quiet reminder that some bonds, and some stories, never fade.