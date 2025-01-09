Billy Crystal's house for 46 years gutted down due in LA wildfires: ‘We are heartbroken’

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have been living in their LA house for 46 years

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice Crystal, are among the growing list of celebrities whose homes have been destroyed by the ferocious wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles, US. The couple’s Pacific Palisades residence, which they had cherished for 46 years, was completely gutted by the flames on Wednesday.

Crystal, best known for his roles in When Harry Met Sally and City Slickers, issued a heartfelt statement, expressing both grief and gratitude amidst the tragedy. “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” he said in a statement, as reported by People magazine. “We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” he added.

The 76-year-old actor reflected on the deep connection he and his family had to their home, saying, “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

Crystal also paid tribute to the bravery of the first responders battling the fires. “We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders,” he added. “The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people, and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

The Pacific Palisades fire, which ignited on Tuesday, has already consumed more than 15,000 acres and remains largely uncontained. It is just one of several wildfires currently sweeping through Los Angeles, displacing thousands and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The wildfires have also affected numerous other celebrities, forcing evacuations and destroying homes across the region. Actors such as Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods were compelled to flee, while Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins reportedly lost their residences. The upscale hillside neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, renowned for its celebrity homes, has been particularly hard hit.

Further afield, other prominent figures including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Keaton, and Tom Hanks have homes in neighbouring areas under threat. Reports indicate that Ben Affleck fled his $20 million bachelor pad as the flames approached, seeking refuge with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The fires have destroyed more than 1,000 structures and forced over 130,000 residents to evacuate. Firefighters from neighbouring states have joined the efforts, but with four major blazes burning out of control, the crisis is far from over. Tragically, at least five lives have been lost.

The ongoing disaster has also disrupted Hollywood’s calendar. The Critics’ Choice Awards have been postponed, and several film and television productions, including Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary, have halted filming.

Despite the widespread devastation, Crystal’s message of resilience echoes a common sentiment among those affected. “This community will rebuild,” he said, “and the memories we hold dear will always endure.”