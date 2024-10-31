Bollywood singers Javed Ali, Kailash Kher, Aastha Gill share their Diwali faves

On the occasion of Diwali today, artistes tell HT City how music adds a dash of cheer to their festivities. Kailash Kher, Aastha Gill, Javed Ali, Kavita Seth and Kanika Kapoor

Kailash Kher

Our band’s own song Mahalaxmi Jaap Karo, Subah Shaam is my favourite, and we keep working on indie songs around festivals, temples and our culture. In films, we have to stick to a particular storyline. The makers of very few films are sensitive towards India’s ethos. The focus is more on entertainment. And hence, fewer songs for festivals.

Javed Ali

All I can think of is (singer) Asha Bhosle’s song Dipawali Manai Suhani (from Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, 1977). I think we should have more Diwali songs in films. There are very few Diwali songs, and achanak yaad nahi aate though we can recall multiple songs for Holi. I feel that, nowadays, movies have many songs meant for the purpose of celebration, but they are rarely directly related to the festival.

Aastha Gill

Rangi Saari Gulaabi from the 2014 film Gulaab Gang is my favourite Diwali song, as that was the year I bought my house (in Mumbai) and celebrated Diwali for the first time there. And that was the song I was listening to then. Any happy song can serve as a Diwali song. So, I think there is no dearth of music for the festival of lights.

Kanika Kapoor

My favourite Diwali song is Aayi Hai Diwali. It has a happy and festive vibe that always makes me feel the Diwali spirit. I’m also excited about my latest track, Matak Matak, which has a fun and energetic vibe that is perfect for any celebration. There was a time when Diwali songs would add a festive charm to films. But the focus has now shifted to different styles of storytelling. With movies exploring diverse themes, Diwali celebrations may not always fit in. However, artistes are now creating independent music in all kinds of moods and genres, bringing that festive spirit.

Kavita Seth

I love (poet-author) Gopaldas Neeraj’s poem Jalao diye magar rahe dhyan itna, andhera dhara par kahi reh na jaye; I composed it. It carries a beautiful message: Besides celebrating, we should spread happiness among those who are less fortunate. It has the feeling of oneness — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). There are fewer festive songs these days as celebrations have now been reduced to gifting and all.