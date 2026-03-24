BTS agency HYBE turns to India for its next project with open auditions

Days after BTS’s comeback and the release of their album Arirang HYBE, the parent company behind the group is looking at India as its new talent base. BTS

HYBE INDIA announced the launch of the HYBE INDIA Audition, marking the entertainment giant’s official entry into India’s talent ecosystem, in an effort to expand its global artist discovery initiatives.

As per HYBE INDIA’s spokesperson, as part of the company’s globally proven ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy, the Indian arm will localise the artist development approach.

“The HYBE INDIA Audition aims to identify aspiring music talent from India and the Indian diaspora. It will offer a rare opportunity to selected applicants to enter the company’s world-class training and production ecosystem. The program is designed to nurture artists who can represent India on the global stage.”

HYBE, the force behind popular K-pop acts SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, as well as the global girl group KATSEYE, launched its India subsidiary in Mumbai in November 2025, with the prime initiative of turning voices from India into global stories.

The move gained significance as fans speculated the possibility of a BTS tour of India.In December, Indian fans got their first official BTS-related experience when Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition was held in Mumbai.

The Indian audition will be conducted through a combination of online and offline formats, with in-person auditions planned across key cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

“At its core, this effort reflects the belief in the dynamic potential of Indian youth, with a vision to shape the next generation of Indian music and entertainment—blending authentic local talent with global expertise. It is part of a larger vision to empower aspiring artists from across the world toward global excellence”, said the spokesperson

So if K-pop has the moves and grooves, India might just be ready to match the rhythm—and maybe even set a new beat of its own.