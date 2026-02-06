Dhurandhar 2: Ahead of the sequel's release, 'Aditya Dhar level detailing' becomes the internet's new muse for memes
The buzz around Dhurandhar refuses to die and now, the internet has found its new muse in ‘Aditya Dhar level detailing’, giving immense fodder for a meme fest
The internet is a strange world. It possesses the ability to make anyone viral in the blink of an eye, or give you a perspective that you never knew existed. While originally, it was sought as a source of information, over the years, the source of that information has transformed, and it is now through memes that a lot of conversations happen. And the new muse for the meme market in India lately has been director Aditya Dhar and his film Dhurandhar.
It's been over two months since the Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres and created havoc at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Yet, the buzz around it refuses to die down, especially considering the teaser of its sequel, Durandhar The Revenge was recently released, and the first part made its way to OTT too.
Amidst that, the internet has found a new subject for its attention- director Aditya Dhar. While his work is being lauded since the film's release, the meme market has given a twist to that appreciation. What started as a praise for his eye for detail, has now become a justification of even the most absurd theories around the film. The “Aditya Dhar level detailing” memes have surfaced online recently, and the online world is having a field day with it.
Here are some of the funniest and wittiest works:
Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar released in December 2025 and collected almost ₹900 crores at the Indian box office. It's sequel titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. As per the buzz, there have been rumours of Dhurandhar being set in the Uri: The Surgical Strike universe, with reported cameos planned of actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam Dhar. Well, till the sequel's release, the meme fest on Dhurandhar is keeping the audiences entertained.