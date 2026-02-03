Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge faces legal hurdle over unauthorised drone use in South Mumbai

Amid soaring anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer has hit an unexpected legal snag. A case has been registered against the film’s location manager for allegedly flying a drone without permission in South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. The upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed against its location manager for drone violations during filming.

FIR registered for drone flying According to a report by NDTV, the location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, did not obtain the required clearance for aerial filming in the sensitive location, prompting the MRA Marg Police Station to register an FIR against Rinku, on February 1. The drone was reportedly used during the shooting of a specific sequence without following established security protocols.

The Fort area, known for its administrative significance and tight security, requires multiple levels of authorisation for drone use. According to the report, the shoot had been underway for several days when the alleged violation occurred. On 1 February, the filming involved Sanjay Dutt and marked the third day of the schedule. Since 30 January, the Fort stretch has been extensively transformed to resemble an old, densely populated alley in Pakistan.

Teaser for Durandhar 2 released Meanwhile, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have released the teaser for Dhurandhar The Revenge. The teaser, which reuses the post-credit scene from the first film, offered no new visuals. The fans expressed their disappointment on social media. The original Dhurandhar, released on December 2, became a global phenomenon, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The first film’s story, centred on an Indian spy infiltrating the Pakistani mafia to gather intelligence on future operations, resonated strongly with audiences. Dhurandhar Part 2 revolves around Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, who continues his battle against Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal and others, seeking revenge for their actions against India.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to hit theatres on 19 March, coinciding with the release of Yash’s Toxic, promising a major box office clash.