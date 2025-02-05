Dolly Parton on a Sabrina Carpenter song? Here's a 2025 music collab that was not on your bingo cards!

In another unexpected collaboration, Sabrina Carpenter has enlisted none other than country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please Please Please, which will be featured on the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet, set for release in February. Carpenter announced the collaboration on Instagram, writing, “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’), short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre-order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋 she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!” Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton

While fans are excited about the crossover, some were taken aback by the pairing. Parton, known for her country-pop and gospel roots, seems like an unlikely match for Carpenter, whose sound leans more toward pop and R&B. Social media reactions ranged from enthusiastic support — “Like I said before, this album just went from iconic to historic” and “Omg, this collab is going to be fire! Sabrina and Dolly together? Can't wait to hear it!” — to some questioning the choice, with one user simply commenting, “This is so random lmao.” Others even chimed in with their own dream collaborations, with requests for Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande.

Beyond the genre contrast, one burning question remains: Will the remix retain its explicit lyrics, particularly the chorus’s use of “motherfu***r”? Given Parton’s well-known aversion to profanity, fans are curious whether the line will be modified to suit the country icon’s presence.

About the album

The deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet will also feature additional tracks, including 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews. The expanded release follows a monumental night for Carpenter, who won her first two Grammys — Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit Espresso.

Carpenter’s performance at the Grammys was a highlight of the night, featuring slapstick comedy and choreography reminiscent of classic Hollywood routines. Now while Carpenter and Parton’s team-up may have caught some by surprise, it adds to the long list of unexpected collaborations that have delivered unforgettable moments in music history. Whether this remix becomes an instant classic or just an intriguing experiment, one thing’s for sure — it’s bound to turn heads.