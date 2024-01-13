(Exclusive) B Praak on Lohri: My son enjoys Lohri the same way I did as a kid

“Hum Punjabi hain aur humare culture mein Lohri ki bahut importance hai. I love to celebrate the day with my family,” singer-composer B Praak tells us, exclusively. The Saari Duniya Jala Denge (Animal) hitmaker is glad that his son, Adabb Bachan (3), celebrates the festival with a lot of excitement. “I have been celebrating Lohri religiously since childhood. Now, the way my son enjoys it, mujhe apna bachpan dikhta hai usmein. I still remember his first Lohri. The happiness my wife and I felt and the joy I saw in my parents’ eyes made that Lohri my most memorable one,” says the 37-year-old. B Praak

The Mann Bharrya singer adds that he and his wife, Meera Bachan, try to keep their son connected to the roots: “Humara baccha hai, humse hi seekhta hai. Hum dono iss baat ka bahut dhyan rakhte hain hi woh apni sanskriti se juda rahe.”

B Praak with son Adabb Bachan (Instagram)

Since January is the peak season for artistes, the musician is often travelling for concerts and misses celebrating the festival with his family. Sharing his Lohri plans for the year, Praak, who considers Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve (Veer-Zaara; 2004) his favourite Lohri song, adds, “I’ll be performing in Dwarka today. Krishna ji ke janmsthal mein Lohri celebrate karne se achcha kya ho sakta hai!”

Meanwhile, the singer has become one of the most popular names in the Indian music industry. He rose to fame with the song Teri Mitti in Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar. B Praak says his friendship with Akshay Kumar dates back to when they recorded Teri Mitti, the National Award-winning song from Kesari. "I can never forget what Akshay sir said to me after listening to Teri Mitti. He's always promoted me since, and done it very genuinely," Praak said in an interview with Mashable. The singer's song Filhall also featured Akshay Kumar.