Exclusive| Mohit Chauhan on SC's stray dog order: ‘The blame goes to the MCD’

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan has voiced strong criticism of the Supreme Court’s recent directive ordering the removal of all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelters within eight weeks. Mohit Chauhan has voiced his concerns after The Supreme Court's verdict

“I am really shocked to learn about this. It’s not part of our values. Even the Constitution gives animals their right to health and survival, and even Prime Minister Modi has encouraged people to take care of animals. Earlier rulings too, had been in favour of animals. This is an impractical and inhuman decision,” Mohit tells us.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave the verdict, aimed at tackling rising dog bite incidents. As per the ruling, municipal bodies have been ordered to capture, sterilise, vaccinate, and house stray dogs—without returning them to the streets.

Mohit, who worls closely with an animal shelter — which takes care of 400 dogs apart from other animals — in the Capital, believes the responsibility for the current crisis lies squarely with civic authorities.

“If municipal committees had done their job, the population wouldn’t have skyrocketed. This is a human-created problem. They didn’t come from another country—they were adopted and then abandoned by people. There are pedigreed dogs on the streets because people can’t take care of them. We feel so sad,” he said said.

For Mohit, the numbers make the order impossible to execute. “More than three lakh dogs in eight weeks? That’s too much. You’d require a minimum of 10,000 shelters, with land, staff, vets… and who is going to monitor what’s happening in these shelters?” he says.

Citing cultural and historical ties, the 59-year-old singer reminds that “dogs have been part of our mythology and literature for centuries,” and warns of ecological imbalance if they are removed entirely. “They act as guards against anti-social elements. Remove them and you risk a rise in rodents and other problems. They haven’t spent time researching this—it will create an ugly situation and huge distress for animals,” he says.

Mohit says he has personally invested time and money in caring for strays. “We work with a place near our home on sterilisation and feeding. These shelter workers should be collaborating with authorities to find a sustainable solution.”

The lack of veterinary infrastructure, he adds, is another barrier. “We visit veterinary facilities and often there are no doctors there. If you push dogs into shelters, who will give them food, water, basic care? How many people will be employed, and where will the money come from?” he asks

For Mohit, the love and loyalty of dogs make this fight deeply personal. “When I meet dogs, they recognise me. The kind of love they shower is beautiful. We must protect that bond—not break it in the name of a quick fix,” Mohit concludes, hoping the verdict will be revised soon.