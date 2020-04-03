e-paper
Mohit Chauhan: Have to take care of animals around us

Singer Mohit Chauhan has been feeding stray animals in Delhi, ever since the 21 day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

music Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:28 IST
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
Singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan is one such hero, who is regularly feeding 60-70 stray dogs in Delhi(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT Photo)
         

Ever since the 21-day lockdown was announced, several celebs are setting examples and making the country proud. Singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan is one such hero, who is regularly feeding 60-70 stray dogs in Delhi.

“Before the lockdown, there were people who would feed the strays. But now, they’ve stopped. The stray dogs in Delhi don’t hunt and depend on humans to feed them. So, I’ve been going around giving them food and water,” says Chauhan.

 

Unlike his counterparts, who are performing online to enthral fans, Chauhan prefers to spend time with the strays. “I’ve sung a lot and maybe I’ll sing in the future as well. But, this is important. We have to take care of the animals around us,” says the 54-year-old, who is urging people to respond to PM Modi’s call to take care of animals during the pandemic. “When a country’s leader asks you to take care of animals, it’s important that we listen,” the singer says.

Chauhan, who is sharing photos of this activity on social media to create awareness, says, “I’m hardly active on social media. But, for this, I’m posting photos as then more people may get involved.”

