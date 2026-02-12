Exclusive Pics | Kartik Aaryan shoots at New Delhi's India Gate for Naagzilla performs stunts

HTCity got hands on some exclusive pictures of the actor shooting at India Gate, near Mansingh road.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the departing winters of Delhi as he shoots for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's directorial Naagzilla! After his pictures from Laxmi Nagar went viral, we got to know that the shoot location has shifted to India Gate.

The actor was also seen shooting an action scene, where he showed some impressive moves while fighting the bad guys.

Naagzilla marks Kartik reuniting with producer Karan Johar. The production has come to Delhi after finishing its Mumbai schedule.

The actor's shoot at Delhi Laxmi Nagar metro station on Tuesday had received a lot of attention from the crowd. As he shot in peak crowd, several fans gathered around the metro station to get a look at their favourite actor.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's collaboration Earlier, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were supposed to work on Dostana 2. However, the collaboration fell through, hinting at a fall out between the actor and producer.

However, the two came together with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and now Naagzilla. This marks and important moment with the reunion of the two. The mahurat ceremony of the film took place in November, 2025 which was also attended by Karan Johar.

In a video from the mahurat ceremony, Kartik Aaryan is heard saying, “Insaano wali picturein to bahut dekh li. Ab dekho naago wali picture. [We have seen plenty of human movies. Now, let us watch one about snakes.]”

The text attached to the post read, “We’re not just rolling…we’re slithering into the world of #Naagzilla! Day 1 was filled with laughter, blessings, positivity and too much fun! In cinemas 14th August, 2026.”