Is Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla recycled script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? T-Series reacts to the buzz

Buzz has been rife around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, with reports suggesting that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 script was reworked for the film. However, T-Series has now stepped in to shut down the speculation, stating that the two projects are completely unrelated. Bhooth Bangla, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, is slated to release in April this year.

Dismissing the chatter, the production house clarified that Bhooth Bangla shares no connection with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise – either in terms of storyline, scripted content, or rights.

T-Series clarifies On Tuesday, the production house came forward to dismiss the buzz around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla being derived from or inspired by the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The production house has stressed that the projects are “entirely unrelated”.

The clarification follows reports claiming that the storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had been repurposed for Bhooth Bangla. Addressing the speculation, the studio dismissed any suggestion of script recycling and asserted that it continues to hold full ownership of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Shiv Chanana, co-producer at T-Series, came forward to set the record straight. He said that there is no factual basis to the claims linking the two films.

“We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” Shiv said.

Shiv shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were built as original stories, with no narrative connection to each other or to any earlier scripts being cited now.

Stressing the studio’s stand, Shiv added, “It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don’t understand where these stories are coming from—this was never the case.” The production house has urged audiences to rely on “official announcements rather than unverified chatter”.