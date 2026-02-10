Is Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla recycled script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? T-Series reacts to the buzz
Dismissing the chatter, T-Series has clarified that Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla shares no connection with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.
Buzz has been rife around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, with reports suggesting that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 script was reworked for the film. However, T-Series has now stepped in to shut down the speculation, stating that the two projects are completely unrelated.
Dismissing the chatter, the production house clarified that Bhooth Bangla shares no connection with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise – either in terms of storyline, scripted content, or rights.
T-Series clarifies
On Tuesday, the production house came forward to dismiss the buzz around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla being derived from or inspired by the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The production house has stressed that the projects are “entirely unrelated”.
The clarification follows reports claiming that the storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had been repurposed for Bhooth Bangla. Addressing the speculation, the studio dismissed any suggestion of script recycling and asserted that it continues to hold full ownership of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.
Shiv Chanana, co-producer at T-Series, came forward to set the record straight. He said that there is no factual basis to the claims linking the two films.
“We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” Shiv said.
Shiv shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were built as original stories, with no narrative connection to each other or to any earlier scripts being cited now.
Stressing the studio’s stand, Shiv added, “It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don’t understand where these stories are coming from—this was never the case.” The production house has urged audiences to rely on “official announcements rather than unverified chatter”.
A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It released in 2022.
What do we know about Bhooth Bangla
Earlier this month, it was announced that the horror comedy would arrive in theatres in May 2026. The release date of the film has changed again, and Bhooth Bangla will now hit theatres a few weeks prior, on April 10. It was earlier expected to release on May 15. Priyadarshan has directed the film.
In a statement, the makers addressed the shift in the release date and said, “With the shift in its release date, the makers aim to tap into a favourable theatrical window while avoiding box office congestion. In line with this approach, Akshay Kumar has ensured that each of his films receives a fair theatrical run, allowing audiences ample time to fully engage with its box office journey.”
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It has been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.