T-Series faces plagiarism allegations over Raanjhan song: ‘Produced number one song in India and I didn't even know it’

After almost one year, Raanjhan song from Kriti Sanon’s film Do Patti is back in news, but for wrong reasons. An international music producer has accused T-Series and composer duo Sachet-Parampara for using his beats without giving any credit. He is now demanding a plaque. Raanjhan is part of the OTT film Do Patti which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

The music producer, who goes by the name KMKZ, has claimed that he reached out to the music label, but they ignored his mails.

Raanjhan makers face plagiarism accusations

On Tuesday, the music artist KMKZ took to Instagram to share a video to accuse T-series of using his beats without his approval, and not giving him the due credit.

In the video, the music artiste says, “I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”

After hearing about the song, KMKZ was intrigued enough to give it a listen and search for similarities. He later claimed that he was shocked upon hearing the song.

“I see that it has 290 million streams on Spotify. And if you look at the credits for the song, you can see that it's from T-Series… So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody. So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.

The music producer posted the video on his Instagram account with a request. He wrote, “If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people.”

“There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE,” he added in his post.

Hindustan Times has reached out to T-Series for a comment and will update the story once a response is received.

More about the song and the film

The song is part of the OTT film Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon with supporting performances from Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. The drama-thriller follows the lives of twin sisters who harbour dark secrets, and a police inspector determined to unravel the truth behind an attempted murder.

The song has been sung by Parampara Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. It is written by Kausar Munir. Raanjhan was released on November 20, 2024 and has over 33 crore views on YouTube.

T-Series has previously faced allegations of plagiarism for Maiyya. Last year, musician Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar had accused the music giant and music director duo Sachet-Parampara plagiarized her husband Rajarshi Mitter’s track in Maiyya in Do Patti.