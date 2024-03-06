EXCLUSIVE| Turkish star Hande Ercel on first India visit: Would love to work with Hrithik, Deepika

Our shoot keeps getting delayed because she is constantly stopped by fans for selfies. Hande Ercel, one of Turkey's biggest stars, is here in India for FICCI Frames 2024, and poses exclusively for HT City. Actor Hande Ercel poses for HT City (Photo: Satish Bate/ HT)

As we settle down for a chat in a cafe, her humbleness takes you by surprise considering the fan following she enjoys in this part of the world too. "I have been thinking about visiting India for a long time now, and it's actually happened. Yes I had a guess that I might have fans here, but not this much!," she laughs.

The 30-year-old, who's popular for her shows Gunesin Kizlari, Ask Kaftan Anlamaz and Halka, adds that while is a bit scared of trying the street food, she did end up trying biryani as she landed in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. "I am obviously following Bollywood, and really admire the work done here. Some names that I want to work with are Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone," adds Ercel.

The one thing she admires about Indians is, "They are really loyal to their culture and they actually live it freely, they are not afraid to show it. They spread it to other parts of the world too, and I respect that a lot."

As the number of fans seeking a selfie with her swells during our chat, we manage to ask one last question: one message for her Indian fans? "I want to meet all of them," she gushes, and laughs as we remind here to be careful what she wishes for, considering the number. "That's the whole idea. Even if you bring them here, I won't be able to meet them all. I can't hug all of them but in my heart I am doing that," she wraps up.