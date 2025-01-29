Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fans can't keep calm after Rakhi Sawant confirms marriage with Pakistani actor-model Dodi Khan

BySamarth Goyal
Jan 29, 2025 02:08 PM IST

Fans showered Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan with blessings, wishing her happiness and urging him not to break her heart ahead of their confirmed marriage.

Internet was abuzz after celebrity Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she'd be marrying Pakistani model-actor Dodi Khan soon, with users blessing the couple's upcoming nuptials. From wishing the couple all the love and luck in future to, welcoming her to Pakistan, netizens are blessing the couple on their upcoming wedding.

Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she will be marrying Dodi Khan
Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she will be marrying Dodi Khan

Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding
Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding
Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding
Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding

"In Sha Allah... mazak matt karna.. she's a gem of a person n deserves the world's happiness... wish u all the best Rakhi.. this year is gonna be a rocking year,"(sic) Salim Farrah, a user wrote in the comments section on the video shared by Dodi, confirming his marriage. Another user, in the same section wrote: "She is my fav don't break her heart she is gem" (sic).

Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding
Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had confirmed her marriage to Dodi in a recent interview with News 18. "He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage." She also criticised her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani accusing him of spreading false information about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot."

Rakhi also shared a post on Instagram questioning people's interest in her wedding. She said in Hindi, "I want to tell something to all. Everybody is very worried about my wedding. I can marry whenever I want, whether in India, Pakistan, China, Bhutan, America, London, or Canada. Live and let live. What are you doing?"

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, the two parted ways in 2023 after she levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Rakhi had also accused him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. Adil was then picked up from Rakhi’s residence and arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in jail.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On