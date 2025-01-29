Fans can't keep calm after Rakhi Sawant confirms marriage with Pakistani actor-model Dodi Khan

Internet was abuzz after celebrity Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she'd be marrying Pakistani model-actor Dodi Khan soon, with users blessing the couple's upcoming nuptials. From wishing the couple all the love and luck in future to, welcoming her to Pakistan, netizens are blessing the couple on their upcoming wedding. Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she will be marrying Dodi Khan

Fan comments on Dodi Khan's post were encouraging the couple on their upcoming wedding

"In Sha Allah... mazak matt karna.. she's a gem of a person n deserves the world's happiness... wish u all the best Rakhi.. this year is gonna be a rocking year,"(sic) Salim Farrah, a user wrote in the comments section on the video shared by Dodi, confirming his marriage. Another user, in the same section wrote: "She is my fav don't break her heart she is gem" (sic).

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had confirmed her marriage to Dodi in a recent interview with News 18. "He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage." She also criticised her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani accusing him of spreading false information about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot."

Rakhi also shared a post on Instagram questioning people's interest in her wedding. She said in Hindi, "I want to tell something to all. Everybody is very worried about my wedding. I can marry whenever I want, whether in India, Pakistan, China, Bhutan, America, London, or Canada. Live and let live. What are you doing?"

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, the two parted ways in 2023 after she levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Rakhi had also accused him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. Adil was then picked up from Rakhi’s residence and arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in jail.