Jennifer Aniston’s birthday post for Pedro Pascal will have you shipping them even harder: ‘Can confirm..’

In recent weeks, Hollywood has been buzzing with rumours surrounding Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. While neither have officially confirmed the nature of their relationship, their playful interactions have left fans intrigued and excited. One of the most heartwarming moments from this speculation came on April 2, when Aniston took to Instagram to wish Pascal a very happy 50th birthday. Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

As the Last of Us star celebrated this significant milestone, Aniston shared a tribute on her Instagram Stories that perfectly captured the warmth and camaraderie between the two. The post featured a New Yorker comic strip, which humorously referenced Pascal. In the drawing, a therapist tells their patient, “It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.” To this, Aniston added her own touch of warmth, writing atop the comic, “Can confirm — as nice as he seems,” followed by a raised-hands emoji. She concluded the post with, “Happy Birthday PP!” and tagged Pascal’s account, adding two celebratory birthday emojis for good measure.

Aniston shared a tribute to Pascal on her Instagram Stories

This sweet gesture is just one of many signs of their growing friendship. The pair was recently spotted together outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on March 23. According to an insider who spoke to People, the two were attending a “business dinner to get to know each other better.” The source also mentioned that Aniston was drawn to Pascal’s “energy” and would love the opportunity to work with him in the future.

Not long after, Pascal shared his admiration for Aniston; speaking with Access Hollywood, Pascal expressed that he would “do anything” for Aniston, further describing her as someone who has the unique ability to read a room. “If you're in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what's going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel [okay],” he said. He even added a lighthearted quip: “If you're really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston, and she'll calm your central nervous system and you'll be like, 'Oh no, everything's fine, I'm safe.'”

Whether it’s through playful birthday wishes or thoughtful comments on each other’s work, this friendship continues to captivate fans and leave us all eagerly anticipating what comes next.