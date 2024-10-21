‘Katrina celebrates Karwa Chauth with a new man every year’; netizens comment on Vicky's ever-changing looks

This past Karwa Chauth, as Bollywood stars offered glimpses into their personal celebrations with their husbands, one pair that stood out were the dashing Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal. Married for three years in 2024, the couple celebrated this Karwa Chauth with Vicky's parents, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. Katrina wore a stunning blush pink tissue silk saree while Vicky was dressed in his usual demure kurta, the moon to his shining sun. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth through the years

Despite the fact that Katrina stood out as one of the best-dressed wives this year, netizens on Reddit humorously claimed that Vicky had managed to steal the spotlight with his evolving beard looks, claiming that “Katrina celebrates Karwa Chawth with a new man every year!” The couple, married in 2021, has celebrated Karwa Chauth together three times.

In their latest celebration, Vicky sported the classic Pedro Pascal moustache, reminiscent of his character Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018).

Katrina and Vicky's 2024 Karwa Chauth

In 2023, Vicky embraced a rugged daddy beard that gave him a retro vibe straight out of an old Hindi film, while Katrina remained a vision of beauty by his side.

Their first Karwa Chauth in 2022 showcased a youthful innocence, with Vicky opting for a clean-shaven look as they celebrated the festival together for the first time.

The collage perfectly encapsulates how Vicky appears like a whole new person in each photo. “When I saw her look I thought she just posted last year's pic itself bcoz of her same look and similar colour saree . But then I looked at Vicky's face I realised it was this year's,” said a netizen jokingly. “Such a beautiful pair. Vicky is looking so good at the moment,” said another fan. Some netizens even argued that Vicky outshone Katrina in the style department, noting his ever-evolving hairstyles, while Katrina opted for a consistent look throughout the years. “She is so loyal to this hairstyle,” said one commentator on the post.

Vicky Kaushal will play the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming film Chhaava which will be released this year. Katrina on the other hand, was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. So, which Vicky is your pick?