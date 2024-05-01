Kids of Shaan, Palash Sen, Daler Mehndi, Sameer start their journey in showbiz

Maahi Singer Shaan’s son (Clockwise from top) Siddhesh Pandey, Maahi and Kinshuk Sen

Maahi; (right) Shaan

Following in his father, Shaan’s footsteps, Maahi forayed into the world of music with a single, Sorry, recently. Sharing how it feels, the 19-year-old says, “It’s something I’ve been dreaming of since I was very young. It’s a very special track, because it’s my first. What makes it even more unique and special is the emotion and message that the song brings out.” With a dream of having his “music reach every nook and corner of India”, Maahi, who is currently working on an EP, adds that his dad has had a huge impact on him. “My dad has always encouraged me to follow my heart and do whatever I choose to pursue with utmost sincerity and dedication. And most importantly, to always be grounded and true to myself,” he says.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kinshuk Sen

Musician Dr Palash Sen’s son

Kinshuk Sen; (right) Dr Palash Sen

Euphoria frontman Dr Palash Sen has been rocking the stage for decades. But his son, Kinshuk Sen, is keener on facing the camera. He marked his acting debut with Güzel Kiz, a musical short film directed by his dad. “It was so special to work with him. I have always been the greatest admirer of not only his vision as an artiste, but also his work ethic,” says Kinshuk, who is “currently working on a new feature film by Star Trek: Voyager and Disney’s The Adam’s Family writer Arnold Rudnick”. The 29-year-old says, “It’s a genre I have never done. I am really looking forward to pushing myself further as an actor.”

Siddhesh Pandey

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan’s son

Siddhesh Pandey; (right) Sameer Anjaan

Unlike his father Sameer Anjaan and grandfather Anjaan, Siddhesh Pandey didn’t pick the pen to become a lyricist. He, in fact, decided to step behind the camera to become a filmmaker. He is set to release his first documentary, Risk Takers, which has already done the rounds of a few film festivals across the world. “Completing my first film has its own sentiment attached to it which only comes when it’s your first. The documentary depicts my outlook of who I look upto. I’ve always been surrounded by music and movies, so I always knew I’d pursue a career in this world,” says the 23-year-old. Talking about his dad’s role in his journey, Siddhesh, who wants “to make films that are relatable to audiences around the globe”, shares, “My father has been my source of knowledge. When days seem tough, his advise to stay persistent keeps me strong.”

Gurdeep Mehndi

Singer Daler Mehndi’s son

Gurmeet Mehndi; (right) Daler Mehndi

Punjabi pop icon Daler Mehndi’s son, Gurdeep Mehndi, is coming up with his debut EP. “I am beyond excited. What sets my EP apart is its diversity. It’s not your regular EP sticking to one genre. It has different styles, showcasing my range and versatility as an artiste,” says Gurdeep. On his dad’s role in his journey as a musician, the 34-year-old, who is “inspired by the strength and depth of classical music”, says, “My dad believes in allowing me the freedom to learn and grow independently, which has shaped my approach to my craft. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learnt from him is to maintain a steadfast focus on personal growth rather than getting caught up in competition. He’s always emphasised the importance of striving to better myself and push my own boundaries.”