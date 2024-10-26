Know how much Sanjay Dutt, Mary Kom, Mahavir Phogat charged for their biopics

The Phogat sisters recently revealed in an interview to News24 that while Dangal (2016) based on their life made over ₹2000 crores at the box office worldwide, they got ₹1 crore as compensation for rights to their life story. We take a look at how much other celebs charged over the years for their respective biopics. Sanju was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, Dangal was based on the Phogat family.

Mohammed Azhruddin- Azhar

FEE- Nothing

This 2016 film revolved around ex cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who charged nothing for the rights to make it. Actor Emraan Hashmi stepped into his shoes.

Milkha Singh- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

FEE- Rupee 1

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this 2013 film received critical acclaim and commercial success upon it’s release. It was based on the life of athlete and Commonwealth champion Milkha Singh, popularly called The Flying Sikh, and portrayed by Farhan Akhtar on the big screen. In an earlier interview, Mehra revealed that Singh was being offered a sum of ₹2 crores as compensation, but he accepted only Rupee 1.

Mahavir Singh Phogat and daughters Geeta, Babita- Dangal

FEES- ₹1 crore

Aamir Khan starred as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become world-class female wrestlers. In a recent interview with News24, Geeta and Babita were asked, “Out of ₹2,000 crore made from Dangal, the Phogat family received only ₹1 crore?” They responded, “Yes.”

Mary Kom- Mary Kom

FEES- ₹25 lakhs

Directed by Omung Kumar and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was based on the life of boxer Mary Kom who won the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. Priyanka Chopra received acclaim upon it’s release, for bringing Mary’s story to life.

Sanjay Dutt- Sanju

FEES- ₹9 crores, plus share in profits

Sanjay Dutta’s life was such a roller-coaster ride, it prompted Rajkumar Hirani to make a film on it. Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay right from a young age till present day, and received praise. Sanjay was reportedly paid ₹9 crores plus a share in the film’s profits for it.