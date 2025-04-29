Lucknow-based The Secret of Devkaali writer Neha Soni to debut with direction soon

Lucknow-based writer Neha Soni, known for her feature film The Secret of Devkaali, is set to make her directorial debut. After gaining experience in various departments of the film industry, the Lucknowite now has three scripts she is eager to bring to life as a director. Writer Neha Soni

During a recent visit to her home city, she shares, "I have pitched one of my scripts, Hasrat, to actor Sanjay Mishra, and he liked it. It's a love triangle involving an elderly couple, and I am keen to direct it. Throughout my work in the industry, I have gradually refined my skills and remained focused. I have assisted behind the camera and worked in the production department as well, and now I want to take on the direction as well."

Neha recalls the initial discouragement she faced when considering a career in the film industry,

"My friends and relatives discouraged me on joining the film industry and they gave multiple examples about it but thankfully my parents gave me full support. Somewhere my well-wishers were not wrong but then it depends on how we take up things. It is surely tough for females but that’s in every field,” she says.

Going ahead with her writing projects, she adds, "I wrote Gucci Ke Joote, which is currently in pre-production with actor Annu Kapoor. I penned the dialogues for Yatrigan Dhayan Dein, a film addressing gutka addiction featuring Markrand Deshpande, which is slated for release soon. Additionally, I adapted a Pakistani singer's book into the script for the musical film Band of Maharajas, which has garnered international attention. This year, I had films Shaila, based in Kashmir, and The Secret of Devkaali released, and we are currently in discussions for a sequel to the latter," she revealed.

Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Neha moved to Lucknow after her father's transfer. "I am married to Ajay Soni, an actor based in Lucknow, and we reside in Gomti Nagar Extension, frequently traveling between Lucknow and Mumbai," she says.

Talking about her journey Neha, states, "After completing my MBA, I started my career as a banker. However, since my college days, I enjoyed writing shayari, songs, and stories in my own style. While it might be considered 'copy', I would reinterpret existing works in my own words, which eventually led to a job writing blogs. During the pandemic, I began creating vlogs, sketches, short stories, and even wrote for TVF's show Girlyapa. I received a job offer in Mumbai, but it was for a C-grade show, which I declined. I then met Sanjay Chauhan, the writer-director of I Am Kalam (2010), who became my mentor. My book Agar Tum Sath Ho was adapted into the TV show Na Umar Ki Seema Ho."