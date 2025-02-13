Mark your calendars for Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme; check out the release dates and star-studded cast

Get ready for another whimsical adventure from the mind of Wes Anderson, as the filmmaker's latest project, The Phoenician Scheme, is officially in production. Anderson, known for his meticulously crafted dollhouse worlds and quirky characters, is set to bring us an exciting new story, with an all-star cast and a plot that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film. Wes Anderson

Familiar but fresh

In true Anderson fashion, The Phoenician Scheme will centre around a family business that unfolds with his trademark mix of dry humour, visual symmetry, and heart. The film follows Zsa-zsa Korda, portrayed by the ever-talented Benicio del Toro, one of the wealthiest men in Europe. His world is turned upside down as his daughter, played by Mia Threapleton, navigates her relationship with a quirky tutor, portrayed by Michael Cera.

The film’s cast reads like a dream team of acting heavyweights, ensuring that each character will be brought to life in Anderson's signature style. Alongside del Toro, Threapleton, and Cera, the ensemble cast includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch. With such a rich ensemble, The Phoenician Scheme is all set to hopefully deliver a masterclass in ensemble acting.

Release dates

Focus Features, the indie studio, has secured the worldwide distribution rights to The Phoenician Scheme. The studio has long been a trusted partner for Anderson, having previously worked with him on Asteroid City (2023) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012), both of which were hits in their own right. Asteroid City then went on to gross an impressive $53.8 million at the box office, while Moonrise Kingdom earned $68.3 million and was nominated for an Academy Award for its screenplay.

The studio’s continued collaboration with Anderson is a perfect fit, as Focus is known for releasing films that boast a unique visual aesthetic, a quality that fits seamlessly with Anderson’s stylized filmmaking approach. The Phoenician Scheme will have a limited release on May 30, 2025, with plans to expand widely by June 6. Universal Pictures, Focus Features' parent company, will handle the international distribution of the film.

Behind the camera

As expected, Anderson is at the helm of this film, both as the director and screenwriter. The script is co-written by Roman Coppola, a longtime collaborator of Anderson’s, who has worked on several of the director’s previous films. Furthermore, the film was shot in Germany, with Anderson once again teaming up with the legendary Studio Babelsberg. The film’s production was handled by Anderson's own American Empirical Pictures banner, in association with Indian Paintbrush, with Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet serving as producers.

Anderson’s films are often celebrated for their intricate production designs, vibrant colour palettes, and quirky yet poignant storytelling. With The Phoenician Scheme, fans can expect nothing less than the director’s signature blend of visually stunning scenes, quirky characters, and an emotionally rich narrative. Keep an eye out for more updates as we get closer to the release date.