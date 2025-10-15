Muse, Train set to perform in India for the first time; will headline Badland rock music festival 2026

The upcoming edition of the rock and alternative music festival, produced and promoted by BookMyShowLive, will take place at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru on February 14 and 15, next year.

Rock fans have reason to cheer. Popular rock acts Muse and Train are set to perform in India for the first time as they will be headlining the Bandland festival.

Now in its third edition, Bandland has steadily grown into one of the country’s most popular music festival dedicated to rock n roll music. This year’s lineup marks a major milestone, with Muse, the British rock trio known for their powerful performances and hits such as Supermassive Black Hole, Madness, Starlight and Knights of Cydonia, making their long-awaited India debut.

Joining them will be American group, Train, the Grammy-winning pop-rock band behind singalong favourites like Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), Hey, Soul Sister, Missisippi, and Drive By. Their set promises to bring a mix of nostalgia and high-energy showmanship to Indian audiences.

The 2026 edition will also feature Australian progressive rock act Karnivool, Indian metal pioneers Scribe, and Girish and the Chronicles, alongside rising international names including Pinkshift, James and the Cold Gun, and The Sophs.

The announcement comes amid a growing wave of global artists adding India to their touring schedules. From Tom Morello’s December tour to several major acts including John Mayer and Linkin Park among others, expected in the months ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for live rock and pop in the country.