Ram aaye hain, and so have film crews…in Ayodhya!

Ayodhya has emerged as a hub for project shoots over the years. While the number of films and shows being shot has been on a constant rise, it has witnessed an unprecedented upswing lately, in light of the Shri Ram Temple consecration ceremony slated for tomorrow. Akshay Kumar for the mahurat ceremony of film Ram Setu in Ayodhya

Line producer Aroon Singh Dicky says, “We first shot a long schedule of the TV serial Mera Naam Karegi Roshan in 2010-11 and since then, multiple shoots have happened. Now, just like Varanasi, makers will try to use the new development in the city. Once the temple is complete, that will allow the shoots to go up manifold.”

National award-winning author Yatindra Mishra, who belongs to the royal family, tells us, “The city is set to become a hub for shoots and performing arts. It is set to witness a lot of performing art events based on Indian classical traditions.”

Shubh aarambh

The team of Adipurush seeking blessings in Ayodhya

The temple town has witnessed many promotional events, with teams visiting to seek Shri Ram’s blessings before the start of their shoots. Actor Akshay Kumar, for instance, was in the city in 2021 for the mahurat of his film, Ram Setu (2022). Actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, along with director Om Raut, made a trip to Ayodhya before the release of Adipurush (2022). Filmmaker Karan Razdan, accompanied by actor Aashiesh Sharrma, had also visited for a devotional start to their film, Hindutva (2022).

Web shows

Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha during the shoot of Aashram(Instagram/PrakashJhaProductions)

The Raj Sadan Palace in Ayodhya was used extensively for the shoot of web shows Aashram (2019) and Daas Dev (2018).

“We had a wonderful time here (Ayodhya). The shoot was so peaceful and everyone was cooperative,” Aashram director Prakash Jha had said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mishra, who helmed Daas Dev, also said they shot the film in Ayodhya with “zero problems”.

Apart from these, the web series Inspector Avinash was also shot in the city and its opening episode was dedicated to Ayodhya.

Of films, faith and food

Ajay Chaudhary, Randeep Hooda, Pravin Sisodia and Rajniesh Duggall during the shoot of Inspector Avinash in Ayodhya

Actor Rajniesh Duggall, who was in the city for the shoot of his series, Inspector Avinash, narrates his experience: “I was very excited to go and shoot in Ayodhya as I was looking forward to visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi when the temple was on its final stages, and also Hanuman Garhi, as I’m a huge Hanuman bhakt. On our day off, we went on a boat ride in Sarayu River and relished the local chaat.”

Line producer Aroon Singh Dicky adds, “Despite the city being in focus now, I don’t think there will be any problem with shoots. If the makers shoot appropriately, the officials and local administration will give full support.”

Tv shows and songs

Shrimad Ramayan actors Prachi Bansal, Sujay Reu, Basant Bhatt, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Siddharth Kumar Tewary and others at Kanak Bhawan in Ayodhya

In December last year, producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his team came down to Ayodhya for the shoot of their ongoing TV series, Shrimad Ramayan. Actor Sujay Reu, who plays Shri Ram in the show, says, “The pilgrimage to Ayodhya has been transformative. It has enhanced my understanding and helped with my portrayal of Lord Ram.”

Not just films and shows, but even songs have been shot in the holy city. Sonu Nigam’s latest track, Humare Ram Aaye Hai, featuring the cast of the TV show Ramayan, was filmed just last week in the temple town. Actor Surendra Pal, who was part of the shoot, says, “I had an amazing experience filming in this divine city.”

Documentaries

Director Priyadarshan shooting the documentary Jai Shri Ram: Ram Janambhoomi Ek Parichay in December last year

Documentaries, especially those centred on Shri Ram and the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, have been shot across Ayodhya, Recently, director Priyadarshan was in the city to shoot the documentary Jai Shri Ram: Ram Janambhoomi Ek Parichay.

Actor Suchitra Pillai visited the Shri Ram Temple compound while she was in Ayodhya for a shoot

Line producer Eiqbal Jaffery shares, “We have already shot many projects here, and now many more will happen. There are a lot of queries and interest for shooting here. With Ayodhya being the most happening city, people have already started planning shoots here.”