Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri: I am sure my accommodation issue will be resolved before the ceremony

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri was a bit disappointed when he was unable to find an accommodation in Ayodhya, but is confident that the issue will get solved. He is confident that he will be attending the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, saying the celebratory mood reminds him of Diwali festival. Sunil Lahri recently united with his Ramayan co-stars for a song

Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV show Ramayana, along with Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita, have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony. Recently, he shared that he was unable to book a place for himself as all the hotels have been booked.

“At the moment, I am in Mumbai and will be going back to Ayodhya the day after tomorrow. I am hoping that by then the issue of accommodation will be solved. It has not happened yet, but I am confident that it will get solved. I am looking forward to the celebration. There is no doubt about me not attending it,” Lahri tells us.

The actor continues, “Accommodation is one small hiccup that many people are facing, including Arun. I don’t know how it happened. But everyone, including the officials, are trying to help us out. I am sure things will be resolved”.

Earlier this week, he went to Ayodhya to shoot a song, Humare Ram Aye Hai, with Govil and Chikhlia.

“The song has brought us together after 35 years. Before this, we reunited for several shows and other things, but never acted together. This is for the first time in 35 years after the show that we got together and shot for a project. And it was a wonderful and nostalgic experience,” he says, who feels the inauguration ceremony is a “moment of pride for all the Indians”.

Explaining the vibe of Ayodhya, the actor says, “It was a great feeling to experience that fervour and merriment in the air. The atmosphere is just beautiful. Everyone is looking forward to it like we look forward to Diwali. It is so special and a moment to cherish”.