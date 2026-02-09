Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, post Dhurandhar, to cost him a whopping amount? Here’s everything we know

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh ended 2025 on a high note thanks to the brilliant heights of success his career touched after Dhurandhar arrived in theatres. He won hearts with his impeccable performance, leaving audiences excited for the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge . But what came as a shocker to many was Ranveer’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 the same month, reportedly due to creative differences. Well, as fans eagerly wait to witness Ranveer’s magic as Hamza aka Jaskirat again in Dhurandhar 2 , latest buzz suggests that the actor might get into legal trouble due to Don 3 .

According to a report shared by Variety India, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is apparently seeking compensation of ₹40 crore from Ranveer Singh, as the production house incurred significant losses during pre-production. However, Ranveer is said to be ‘pushing back’ as he allegedly believes he is not liable to pay the whopping amount. A source was quoted saying, “Ranveer claims he left the project because he wasn’t happy with the script. He kept asking for changes to be made and didn’t like what the final draft read. Excel, on the other hand, claims that they went ahead with pre-production only after Singh gave his go ahead.”

The report further claims that the production house has asked the head of departments of several teams working on the film to look for work outside. Last week, Ranveer and Excel Entertainment reportedly sat down for a 2 hour long meeting. However, they did not reach an agreement. As things get worse, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) has now apparently stepped in to mediate between the actor and the producers. Meanwhile, recent buzz suggested that the project was now being offered to Shah Rukh Khan again, who won hearts as the OG Don in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), the first two installments in the series. But no confirmation has been shared about the same.

Let’s wait and watch what happens.