‘Rashmika and I will be getting married…’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding invite goes viral

There are many celebrity couples who hide their relationship before making it official once and for all with a wedding post on social media. It seems like actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are heading the same way. The two, who have reportedly been dating for over 7 years now, are all set to get married on February 26. While their engagement was confirmed by Vijay’s team, neither the bride nor the groom have spoken about their impending nuptials yet. Well, 10 days before they tie the knot, Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding invite has gone viral on social media.

This wedding invite to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception reveals their wedding date, reception date and venue. It reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter — celebrating and creating memories around our union — it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

The viral invite further reads, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Soon after the invite went viral, fans took to social media to shower Rashmika and Vijay with love for their special day. One such excited netizen wrote, “Congratulations both ❤️,” whereas another comment read, “Finally it's happening 😭✨✨.” A social media user stated, “Finally dream come true 😍,” whereas another fan shared, “Rashmika & Vijay..🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😍😍😍 South ki best jodi..❤️‍🔥🔥🥰🥰💥💥.”

We wish Rashmika and Vijay all the love and joy!