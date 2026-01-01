Rashmika Mandanna hugs Vijay Deverakonda as they celebrate New Year in Rome ahead of their wedding? See pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna had a phenomenal 2025. On the film front, she won hearts with her performance in not one but five films, including Chhaava co-starring Vicky Kaushal which emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Rashmika also garnered critical praise for The Girlfriend , where she portrayed the role of a woman in a toxic relationship. Meanwhile in her personal life Rashmika began a new chapter when she got engaged to fellow actor and longtime beau Vijay Deverakonda. Well, it seems like the couple rang in 2026 together ahead of their much-awaited wedding in February.

Earlier this week, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official social media handle to share a photo dump from her ongoing vacation in Rome. Along with fun pictures and videos of herself and her girlfriends, the actor wrote: “Rome so far.. 🥰❤️.” Although Vijay Deverakonda did not feature in the post, fans were convinced that he was there. Referring to the glimpse of a man in the reflection of Rashmika’s sunglasses, a fan pointed out: “VD recording her in the 2nd slide 🥹♥️🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻.” Whereas another spotted Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda in the photo dump and wrote: “VD‘s brother 😌.” Well, last night Vijay took to his Instagram account to post pictures from Rome, confirming that he is in the same city as Rashmika on New Years’, and ending all doubts that fans had.

Along with beautiful pictures from Rome, Vijay shared, “Happy new year my darling loves ❤️ May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you. 🤗❤️.” In two of these pictures, eagle-eyed fans apparently caught Rashmika hiding behind Vijay. One such netizen pointed out: “V seen Last pic VD back side Rashmika was Hide😂,” whereas another fan wrote: “see the 6th slide…. Rashmika back hug vijay😍.” A netizen also gushed, “We all saw her 😭😭❤️❤️.”

Well, we wish Rashmika and Vijay a happy New Year as they gear up to tie the knot on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur.