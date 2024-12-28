'Squid Games meets Bigg Boss': Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser drop has an SRK connect and fans can't keep calm

"Suna hai ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser carries a Squid Game x Bigg Boss vibe, internet concludes(Photos: X)

Bas, mere mudne ki der hai".

Cue an action montage, a slow motion shot of Bhai and then the screen flashes, 'Salman Khan in and as, SIKANDAR'. Chills.

Looks like the AR Murugadoss magic will finally pull Salman Khan out of his box office slump. It's a different thing that Bhai's 'slump' is a stature many mainstream heroes would give an arm and a leg for to reach, but oh well, that's the legacy of Salman. After an underwhelming cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John which couldn't save the film from tanking, the Sikandar teaser drop was every bit the reclamation the superstar needed. He's still got it, contrary to what the reception of his last few cameos indicated, (here's looking at Rohit Shetty's Singham Again) and the goosebumps on your arm will sign off on that. The teaser was officially set to drop yesterday, coinciding with Bhai's birthday but a last minute decision to postpone the same by a day as a mark of respect — owing to the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh — extended the wait by a few long hours for die hard fans of the actor. Well, it was worth it.

The internet is of course exploding right now, because Bhai appears to be back in his beloved-ly brash form. Comments expressing the same read: "This looks really good, finally something worth Salman's stardom", "Jaise hi sallu ne shotgun ghutne se reload kari, muh se apne aap hi 'BHAI BHAI BHAI' nikal gaya. Bhai ka aura toh hai" and "Bhai is back in the business 🔥". Our favourite reaction? — "John Wick basically". Vibe check? — “Squid game meets bigg boss promo”.

Now for the main hook — Sikandar has a Shah Rukh Khan connect! Though SRK doesn't have a cameo in the film (or at least one that we know of), the VFX for the project is being done by King Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. This comment: "Bgm is faad. Muruga and SaNa cooked. And VFX by redchillies. I’m excited", is essentially what sums up our first impressions of the film.

An additional detail definitely worth mentioning is how much applause music composer Santosh Narayan's background score for the teaser is getting and we wholeheartedly agree.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty along side Salman, is slated for an Eid 2025 release.