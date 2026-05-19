Sonam Chhabra shares her first look from Cannes 2026, netizens call it ‘flawless’

Actor Sonam Chhabra, known for her role in Made In Heaven, has returned to Cannes International Film Festival for the third time. The actor uploaded pictures of her first look and received a thumbs up from social media. Sonam Chhabra at Cannes 2026.

She revealed that her inspiration for her look was “blue waters of the French Riviera!”

In an Instagram caption, she wrote, “For my third year at Cannes, my inspiration was the blue waters of the French Riviera! I wanted my outfit to be azure depicting a hovering around the blue waters. Whenever I’ve called out to my mother, she has always come to me in the form of a and that’s the spirit I wanted to take with me to the carpet for the screening of Garance - the most talked about movie this year at the festival.”

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She ended the caption with, “I believe fashion and art are not to be logically understood, they are meant to make you feel something.”

Check out her post: