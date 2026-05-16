Exclusive! Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026: Bringing my culture to Cannes felt special

Actor-producer Huma Qureshi spotlighted Indian craftsmanship at the French Riviera on Saturday during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She adorned a plum-hued Banarasi saree with gold zari detailing and temple jewellery, a look she describes as a “statement”. Huma Qureshi

Speaking to us from Cannes, she reflects on how the saree carries deep meaning for her beyond fashion, saying, “Indian women look beautiful in a saree. It is a statement. It’s iconic, surreal and special. Cannes is such a beautiful place where fashion and cinema are celebrated at their finest. Bringing a part of my culture to the French Riviera felt special. Indian jewellery and craftsmenship are unmatched and unparalleled.”

Her overall approach to Cannes dressing, including the Gabriela Hearst black power suit she wore during her first appearance this year on Friday, she says, is intentional: “All my looks, everything chosen is understated and refined.”

Huma adds that beyond her fashion, she is equally mindful of the festival’s broader context, especially its cinematic focus. “I’ve said this jokingly before, this is the Cannes Film Festival and not the Met Gala. The idea is a clean, aesthetic, classic movie-star style. Of course, it’s about the fashion, but it’s not excessive and rather understated elegance, as opposed to shouting from the rooftops,” she says.



Huma, back in the French Riviera, is most excited “about meeting excited people”.