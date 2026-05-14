Exclusive! There's a lot of love for India at Cannes, says Tara Sutaria

Actor Tara Sutaria is embracing old Hollywood glamour for her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, while also soaking in what she calls the “love for India at Cannes”. The actor stepped onto the French Riviera on Wednesday in a black-and-white strapless Helsa Studio dress paired with pearl-drop earrings, soft retro waves and classic makeup, drawing comparisons to Audrey Hepburn-era elegance. Her second appearance on Thursday leaned further into vintage drama with an off-shoulder silhouette, structured draping, a corset-inspired waist and a sleek pencil skirt. Tara Sutaria

Speaking to us from Cannes, Tara says she consciously stayed true to her “personal aesthetic” while planning her looks for the festival and the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, where she was honoured alongside five other women from the film industry. “There were so many thoughts in my mind about how I wanted to present myself and represent the industry and my journey. I stayed true to my identity which is old fashioned, and classic is how I see my style,” she says, adding that the looks she curated with stylist Tanya Ghavri were inspired by the elegance of the 1950s and ’60s.

Tara, whose upcoming film Toxic has already generated international buzz, says she is most excited to speak about Indian cinema on the global stage. “There’s a lot of love for India at Cannes. It’s amazing to see so much Indian talent here this year,” she says.



The actor adds that she often does her own make and has always had a specific idea of how she wants to present herself globally, She adds, “I’m just taking it all in. These things don’t happen everyday so it’s important to absorb all the energy around. I hope I can bump into someone and have a conversation with someone from our industry.” She adds she’s proud of Indian’s exploring opportunities at Cannes.