Jacqueline Fernandez embraces shimmering black couture decked in Chopard diamonds at Cannes Film Festival 2026

For the Chopard “Miracle” gala evening at the Cannes Film Festival , Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in a glamorous black mini dress from Caroline Couture. The strapless ensemble featured a sculpted silhouette with a fitted bodice that hugged her frame before falling into a textured, shimmering hemline. Intricate embellishments across the fabric added a touch of sparkle to the otherwise monochrome look, while the mini length made a bold statement in the classic red carpet occasion. She paired the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe pumps, completing the striking all-black aesthetic.

Sharing photos on Instagram, the Race 2 actor wrote, “Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard.” For the glamorous evening, Jacqueline slipped into an embellished black minidress from Caroline Couture and draped herself in dazzling Chopard diamonds from head to toe. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

Jacqueline Fernandez is in her bejewelled era! The 40-year-old actor made a dazzling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 to attend the “Miracle” show hosted by luxury jewellery house Chopard. Stepping onto the French Riviera in a timeless black minidress, Jacqueline channelled effortless old-Hollywood glamour while proving yet again that the little black dress never goes out of style.

Jacqueline elevated the look with dazzling jewellery from Chopard. She wore a delicate diamond necklace that sat elegantly along her collarbone, paired with dazzling statement spiral diamond earrings that added some drama to the ensemble. A stacked diamond bracelet on one wrist further amplified the sparkle, balancing the minimal silhouette of the dress with a tasteful touch of luxury.

For styling, the actor opted for old-Hollywood-inspired glamour with a modern twist. Her voluminous side-swept waves were styled in soft curls. She kept her makeup luminous and bronzed, featuring glowing skin, softly sculpted cheeks, fluttery lashes and a nude glossy lip that complemented the understated elegance of the outfit. The subtle body shimmer added an extra radiant touch under the Cannes lights.

Fan reactions Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Jacqueline’s glamorous Cannes appearance. One fan wrote, “You pierce my heart with your love, you are absolutely wonderful,” while another commented, “Queeny is Slaying. So stunning and Gorgeous.” A third added, “Oh she knew EXACTLY what she was doing with this look, straight up DEVOURED,” while others wrote, “WHAT A SERVEEEE MAAAM”, “JacQueen slaying mode is on” and “you're a vision of beauty.”