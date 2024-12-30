South Korean singer Chen wants to make Hindi music if given a chance

South Korean singer-songwriter Chen’s maiden trip to India was made memorable by the love he received from his fans. “I am filled with joy, and I hope that it is the same for my Indian fans,” he tells us. Chen on his maiden India visit

The 32-year-old, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, was in Mumbai to perform at the recently held K-Town festival. His rendition of Every Time (Descendants of the Sun) was considered the highlight of his show. Talking about how moved he was by the overwhelming response to his performance, Chen says, “I am the kind of person who likes to share my feelings with my fans on stage.”

Chen made a solo comeback with his fourth mini album Door. Though it is his 13th year in the music business, he doesn’t think he has changed much since his debut: “I am passionate about what I do, and with each album, I come up with new experiences and feelings that I want to portray. It’s like my own music diary.”

Ask him if he would like to work in Bollywood, and he says, “I think it would be a memorable experience to do a Hindi song. If I get a chance, I will surely do it,” before signing off with a “Namastey!”